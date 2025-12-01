Howard University Wants You To Know Its GM EV1 Is Definitely Not Abandoned

The Cliff's Notes version of the EV1's story is that GM built 1,117 of them in the late 1990s, leased them out, took them back, and crushed all but around 40 of them. Those were then disabled (except for one left intact for the Smithsonian), then sent to museums for display and universities for educational purposes. Hemmings has a detailed list of the remaining EV1s in existence. Howard University's is listed, as well as the one in these photos (belonging to Tulsa Tech and on display at the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum).

An EV1 belonging to Clark Atlanta University is not on Hemmings' list, likely because the university itself seemed to have forgotten that it had it. As best as we can piece the story together from our friends at The Autopian and Jared Pink of The Questionable Garage, a dilapidated green car had been sitting in a university lot for some time. The untrained eye could mistake this for a Saturn SC2, which is rather ordinary compared to the piece of automotive history that is the EV1. Eventually, campus police marked it as an abandoned vehicle. They jumped through all the proper legal hoops to try to find the owner, only to fail, likely due to the uniqueness of this situation. GM did not step forward at this time to claim the car, which would have been its chance to take it back. When all else failed, the poor EV1 was towed to an impound lot and put up for public auction by court order. The internet went ablaze, leading to a bidding war that ended at $104,000 for a legal, privately owned GM EV1. It's probably worth much more. There's so much more to this story, and it's worth following the links above if you're interested in more about this particular car's history and its restoration. Both stories are equally crazy in their own ways.

Perhaps Howard University's announcement that its EV1 is absolutely, positively not abandoned is because its College of Engineering and Architecture wants to ensure that this car doesn't suffer the same fate. The university may not be using it at this time, but it certainly doesn't want to lose it, and this article helps document its history. That, plus its inclusion on the Hemmings list, means this EV1 shouldn't get impounded and auctioned off anytime soon.