Before Automakers Took Hydrogen Cars Seriously, GM Built The Electrovan

If you're an American, you probably don't think about hydrogen-fuel-cell cars much, or at all. If you do, you might be under the impression that those cars are mostly driven by tree-hugging, kale-eating Californians. There might be some truth to that, though we can't know for sure since automakers don't keep data on how many of their customers hug trees or eat kale. But you might be surprised to find out that General Motors has been tinkering with hydrogen vehicles since the 1960s.

Thanks to its involvement with the U.S. space program, GM had at its disposal knowledge about hydrogen fuel cells and silver-zinc batteries, power sources it had helped NASA develop for its spacecraft and rovers. The company began toying with the idea of putting hydrogen fuel cells in a car, and in 1966, unveiled the Electrovan. This beast couldn't go very fast, and was way too heavy, but it worked. This converted GMC Handi-van would be the first vehicle ever powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

While the Electrovan never made it to market, it cemented its place in automotive history and would start GM on a long path of developing hydrogen fuel-cells for other applications. Modern hydrogen cars, with their pros and cons, owe a nod of recognition to GM's accomplishment in 1966. Today, GM is still actively building hydrogen fuel cells for vehicles, trains, and even aircraft.