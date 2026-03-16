You Just Hit A Pothole, Time To Pull Over And Do These Things

Maybe you didn't see the pothole until it was too late to avoid it. Maybe you drove over the hole because it was filled with water and you underestimated just how deep it was. Maybe you were looking at your phone (tsk tsk). Whatever the case, you've hit a pothole and it sounds like you may have taken on some damage. It happens. But what should you do?

In a scenario like this, you should accept that you will likely arrive at your destination later than you hoped. It's time to pull over and check your car before you do any more damage to it. What should you check? Start with any new warning lights on your dashboard. Then, of course, you're going to check your tires and your rims. You'll also want to check your undercarriage and look for any leaking fluids. Then, check your steering, to see if your car pulls in either direction. If it does, take your car to get checked and aligned as soon as you can. Remember, skipping your wheel alignment could cost you more than your tires.

Damage from potholes is no joke. If you hit one, there's a good chance you'll end up needing repairs. That's not cheap, either. According to the AAA, the average cost of a pothole-related repair in the U.S. is around $600.