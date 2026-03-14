Old, Cheap Non-Hybrids That Get Shockingly Good Mileage

The way gas prices have been going, you might be looking into a more fuel-efficient vehicle. Hybrid cars have been achieving some impressive gas mileage ratings, but they can be expensive, which defeats the purpose of getting a fuel-efficient car in the first place. Fortunately, there are some relatively affordable used cars that can get some stellar gas mileage, exceeding 40 and even 50 miles per gallon (mpg), despite being neither hybrids nor electric vehicles (EVs).

For example, the 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 has been rated at 41 mpg on the highway, and you just may be able to find one that is still covered by its drivetrain warranty. If you're happy running something more than 30 years old, the 1994 Geo Metro XFI can get a mind-blowing 52 mpg on the highway and 43 in town, while the 1991 Honda Civic CRX HF gets close to those figures with a 47 highway mpg and 40 in the city. While those in search of something more modern might prefer the 2014 Toyota Corolla LE Eco, which will get you 30/40 in city/highway mpg.

The 2014 Chevy Cruze, meanwhile, came with two trims that could get you over 40 miles per gallon. One was the Cruze Eco, sporting a gas-driven that was rated at 40 mpg on the highway. The other was the diesel version of the Eco that was rated with a 42 highway mpg. Prices, of course, vary by model, condition, and the miles on the odometer, but they should be significantly cheaper than say, a new Prius. And new cars under $20,000 are few and far between.