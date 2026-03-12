Mustang's Manual Isn't Going Anywhere, Ford CEO Says

Every year, it feels like we have fewer and fewer choices of cars with manual transmissions. Mainstream buyers don't seem to care, but as enthusiasts, it sucks to see something you love slowly die out. The good news is, though, no matter how bleak the outlook for manuals may be over the next decade, if Ford CEO Jim Farley has anything to say about it, you'll always be able to buy a Mustang with a third pedal, telling Australia's CarExpert in no uncertain terms that Ford will keep building the manual Mustang as long as it's allowed to do so.

Speaking with Australian media at the 2026 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, Farley reportedly said, "Out of our cold, dead hands will we not have a manual Mustang." It wasn't the most natural phrasing, but the meaning is still clear. Under Farley, Ford will keep offering the Mustang with a manual transmission option unless it's forced to stop for some reason. Even if you couldn't ever see yourself driving a Mustang GT, you have to respect the commitment, especially with so many other automakers and performance sub-brands abandoning the manual for more automatic pastures.

Farley reportedly continued, saying, "I really believe Ford best serves the working people and enthusiast drivers. And that's increasingly off-road as well as on-road, and I like to say we don't have any boring cars at Ford." Those who have driven the current Ford Escape may disagree with that last part, but the first part we can definitely work with. More enthusiast-focused cars will always be a good thing.