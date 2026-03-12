At $17,888, Would You Dive Into This 2023 Fisker Ocean?

There is no greater tale of woe in the modern automotive industry than that of Fisker, and today's Nice Price or No Dice Ocean ONE allows us the opportunity to feel that failure firsthand. Is this dealer-offered electric cheap enough to take the plunge?

When it comes to modern Alfa Romeos, it's a hard choice between the Giulia, one of the most handsome sedans on the market, and the Stelvio, a taller crossover that's not quite as good-looking but sits in a very popular size and form factor. Making the decision all the harder, both are based on the same architecture and offer the same driveline choices.

We went with the crossover yesterday, featuring a top-of-the-line 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio with 505 horsepower on tap and a ton of extra wheels and tires thrown in as an added bonus. As is typical for Alfas these days, our Stelvio's $30,000 asking price represents a substantial reduction from the nearly six-figure price tag it carried when new. A lack of maintenance history in the ad caused alarm, however, and was a primary factor in the Stelvio stalling in a 61% 'No Dice' loss.