At $17,888, Would You Dive Into This 2023 Fisker Ocean?
There is no greater tale of woe in the modern automotive industry than that of Fisker, and today's Nice Price or No Dice Ocean ONE allows us the opportunity to feel that failure firsthand. Is this dealer-offered electric cheap enough to take the plunge?
Putting the Oh in Ocean
Earlier this week, we asked you for your thoughts on which cars were rolling advertisements for poor decision-making prowess. You all came through with some excellent decisions on some very questionable cars, one of which was the Fisker Ocean. That oddly charming electric car came and went earlier this decade after its parent company, Fisker Inc., filed for bankruptcy and closed down all operations.
The idea behind the Ocean wasn't a bad one—contract out development and production to a well-known company with a history of quality products, and give the resulting vehicle a designer brand name. The build was contracted to Austria's Magna Steyr, and the designer clothes were by venerated stylist Henrik Fisker. The end result proved both handsome and packed with innovative features, such as a solar roof and the ability to open all the windows and roof with just the push of a single button.
Other elements proved not so successful. The electric platform suffered teething problems, as did the initial release of the software that runs the whole shebang. The big problem for the car and the company, however, was cash flow. Henrik founded his namesake company with his wife, Geeta Gupta-Fisker, and neither of them had the necessary magic beans to make the enterprise financially viable. The bankruptcy in 2024 killed off the company and left the owners of the approximately 11,000 now orphaned Oceans adrift and on their own.
A frisky Fisker
At the original $80K-plus price, the Fisker Ocean wasn't a bargain, but as a boutique electric vehicle, it did hold a certain appeal. The question is whether, now, at substantially lower asking prices, these cars make for a decent investment.
They are, after all, still decent drivers with reasonable driving range, and, in the case of this 2023 Fisker Ocean ONE launch edition, 420kW (around 560 horsepower) to play with. That gives the Ocean the ability to launch to sixty in under four seconds and, being electric, provides an intoxicating level of torque from a standstill.
Our Ocean is in a handsome matte blue over shiny black wheels under chunky plastic fender arches. With just 4,662 miles on the clock, it looks to be in as-new condition with no apparent marring in the paint or bodywork and no curbing evident on those big wheels.
The interior is a mix of leatherette and cloth, and it also looks only lightly used. We don't get to see it in the pictures, but it's expected that the weird, semi-useless lunch tray is still intact, folded into its space in the center console. Also expected is the spinning center screen, a party trick that probably gets old for the owner after the second or third spin. Happily, the Ocean has physical buttons for climate control that sit below that screen, rather than having to play Where's Waldo for them on the massive display.
ONE is the loneliest number
The Ocean has the deets when it comes to the battery department, too. That's an 80 kWh Lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide pack that the EPA rated at 360 miles and can charge at a max rate of 175 kW on DC fast charging.
That's all there is to the good news. The bad news is that not only is the Ocean an orphan, but it suffered from some pretty serious issues when still in the game. That included problems with the low-voltage battery needing calibration after replacement, a hood that can bend on its stay when open, and door handles that can fall apart in the sun, leading to electrical gremlins from rain or washing. Software issues have plagued owners as well, but a consortium of those owners has banded together to maintain access to software downloads and offer other support.
Another ongoing concern for owners, or, as we are virtually doing right now, prospective owners, is insurance. As components like hoods and windscreens are almost unobtainable or outrageously expensive when available, many risk-averse insurance companies won't give the Ocean the time of day, much less a policy. That supply issue also means any accident requiring body panel or glass replacement will likely total the car. Our Ocean has no issues with any of its bodywork or glass and comes with a clean title, so it's off to a good start.
A heck of a discount
That all makes the prospective buyer of this Ocean a brave (or foolhardy, take your pick) soul indeed. The main incentive for buying it is the act's rebellious nature. Then there's this car's $17,888 price tag, which is a long way off the $80,000 or so Fisker asked for it when new. The funny thing is, the Bay Area dealer offering this Ocean doesn't have just the one. They have at least one more—in a less appealing refrigerator white—at the same asking price. Misery loves company?
What's your take on this Fisker at that now bargain basement price of $17,888? For that much, do you think someone ought to dip a toe into this Ocean? Or is that still too much for Fisker's folly?
You decide!
San Francisco Bay Area, California, Craigslist
