At $30,000, Is This 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio A Lucky Charm?

The reason for omitting the maintenance history (which is pretty critical on an Alfa) is probably because the seller is obsessed with which wheel and tire combination would look best on the car. Per the ad, there are 10 wheels, 12 tires, and two sets of lug bolts to mount them. Those cover both the factory alloys and aftermarket wheels, along with winter and summer meats, so it all makes some sense even if the next owner will need to make their garage look like a Discount Tire store.

All the wheels are promised to be rash-free, and all seem to wear Pirelli tires. The rest of the Stelvio appears to be in excellent shape, as one would expect of a car that's less than 10 years old and has been well-cared for over that time.

When new, this, along with its Giulia platform mate, represented Alfa's top-of-the-heap models, and as such, featured all the bells and whistles one could want in a modern machine. That means power everything, a decent-sized center screen with satellite radio and Nav, plus Apple CarPlay, making both of those features redundant. The car also comes with a clean title and an accident-free history.