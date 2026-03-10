Audi RS3 Competition Limited's Upgrades Go More Than Just Skin Deep For The Five-Cylinder's Farewell

If you want to buy a new car with a five-cylinder engine in the U.S., there's only one choice: the Audi RS3. Recently facelifted for the 2025 model year, the RS3 is Audi Sport's smallest and most fun offering, combining the 401-horsepower turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 engine with a great dual-clutch transmission and awesome torque-splitting rear differential. The RS3 has more personality than anything else Audi current builds, which makes it more than a bit of a shame that the RS3 — and its five-cylinder engine — will be discontinued next year thanks to new European regulations.

Not content to just let the RS3 drive off into the sunset with no fanfare, Audi is releasing a new 750-unit special edition called the RS3 Competition Limited. Beyond just being a final edition for the model, it's a celebration of 50 years of five-cylinder engines, which Audi first used in the 100 in 1976. There are a bunch of features and design details unique to the Competition Limited, including a fancy suspension setup, but what you really need to know is that it comes in green with gold wheels.