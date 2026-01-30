Why 5-Cylinder Engines Are So Rare

One fascinating aspect of the automobile world is how many different engine sizes and configurations are available. From the large 16-cylinder 8.0L under the hood of Bugatti Veyron to the compact 1.6L three-cylinder powering the GR Corolla, many of these powerplants can surprise drivers — especially three-cylinder engines that make more power than you'd expect from a V6. In fact, although most vehicles are powered with four, six, or eight cylinders, there are a select few, though which have featured five cylinders over the years. Audi's 2026 RS 3, packed with a 2.5L five-cylinder engine, is one of the few current examples on the market with this unique setup.

In 1974, automakers like Mercedes were trying to squeeze out more power from their four-cylinder engines. While opting for a six-cylinder would certainly provide extra horses, it also added a significant amount of weight to the car. So, the decision was made to add one cylinder to the smaller engine, utilizing many of the same parts as before while finding a middle ground between output and weight. It worked, but it came with some drawbacks that led to few models adopting this configuration. One of the factors that didn't help the five-cylinder, especially early on, was that it wasn't very compatible with a carburetor setup. Advancements in forced air induction also negated many of the five-cylinder's advantages.