Have Turbos And Hybrids Closed The Difference Between Small Block And Big Block V8s?

It used to be, if you wanted a more powerful V8 engine, you'd have to build it bigger. It was a simple numbers game: Typically, the higher an engine's displacement, the higher its horsepower.

This difference was apparent in the 1960s and '70s, when automakers often offered big block V8 engines alongside small block (under-400-cubic-inch-displacement) options. For example, the 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle offered no fewer than six V8 engine options. They included three "Turbo Fire" small blocks and three "Turbo Jet" big blocks. The Turbo Fires could crank out 200 to 270 horsepower, while the Turbo Jets were rated from 300 to 425 hp.

But times have changed. Engines for the most part have become more and more efficient. It's pretty common for today's smaller V8s to produce a lot more horsepower than the big block engines from the past. And part of the reason is the addition of turbochargers and hybrid electric motors.

Turbochargers are there to force more air into the engine so it will produce more power, even with smaller cylinders. Some engines have two turbochargers for an additional boost. Hybrids up the power game, as well. They come with one, or sometimes two or more electric motors that produce their own horsepower. The engine's output can then be measured by the combined horsepower of the gas engine and electric motors.