Now's Your Chance To Buy A Turbine-Powered Mustang Drag Racer Named 'Krispy Kritter'

The turbine car was a futuristic vision of the mid-20th century that would never come to be. One man was apparently not satisfied with that answer, and took it upon himself to build his own, which is now available on Bring a Trailer — if you dare.

According to the listing, Ted Trischle purchased a bare 1967 Ford Mustang unibody for this project. Soon afterward, he installed a Westinghouse J34 turbine that had powered a U.S. Navy McDonnell F2H Banshee in its past life, because sometimes overkill is just enough.

By "installed," I mean pretty much just wrapped the Mustang body around the turbine, then slapped a few more parts on to make it roll. It also has custom rear bodywork to fit the giant exhaust.

There isn't much under the hood, just some extra bracing, the front axle from a 1939 Plymouth, and J34's inlet. Finned brake drums from a 1958 Buick help it slow down from drag runs that reportedly exceeded 300 mph, speeds that were likely a bit beyond their original specifications. It's a good thing the car also comes with drag chutes that probably do most of the work.

There's no live axle here, just some leaf springs and shock absorbers that look ill-equipped to handle the speeds this car is reportedly capable of achieving.