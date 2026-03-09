Using Wipers Without Headlights In Bad Weather Is Illegal In These US States

Depending on the state where you earned your driver's license, certain practices behind the wheel have likely become ingrained in your psyche. This is especially true when it comes to second-nature safety decisions based on weather conditions, which may have left you feeling confused by the fact that not everyone turns on their headlights while it's raining. Well, it turns out that variance could be a result of the states that drivers come from and the rules they learned while driving there.

So what does the law truly say across all 50 U.S. states? We've dug through every state's department or bureau of transportation resources and compiled a breakdown of what we found to help shed some light on the matter. All told, we found 23 states with laws that required the use of both wipers and headlights in bad weather, although many more have rules related to the use of headlights in low visibility conditions.

Additionally, there are some states where wipers aren't explicitly mentioned. Perhaps unsurprisingly, some states' rules around atmospheric conditions like fog are, well, a little foggy. Here is what our investigation into the laws regarding headlights and windshield wipers uncovered.