Is Driving Without Headlights In The Fog Illegal? It All Comes Down To Visibility

Some features — like video games in a Tesla or gesture controls in a BMW — aren't essential for on-road safety. Others, such as your lights, very much are. That's exactly why they are so regulated. For example, white and yellow are the only legal headlight colors in the U.S. Other features like turn signals, brake lights, hazards, and even wipers are also governed by laws because they directly affect safety.

So, is driving without headlights in the fog illegal? In short, it all comes down to visibility. Federal laws dictate that cars must be equipped with standardized headlights. Fog lights aren't legally mandated on a federal level, but if installed, they must meet federal standards. And individual states impose additional rules. There are 31 states that require headlights when visibility is less than 1,000 feet, while 19 states require headlights when visibility is less than 500 feet.

For example, in Pennsylvania, headlights must be turned on whenever visibility is reduced to 1,000 feet or less. California has a similar requirement. In Virginia, headlights are required when visibility drops below 500 feet, and in North Carolina, the threshold is even lower — 400 feet. Across all states, laws dictate that if visibility is poor, headlights are mandatory. Therefore, since foggy conditions almost always translate to poor visibility, you're legally required to turn your headlights on.