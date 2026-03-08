Sheriff Starts Drinking Four Loko At 6 A.M And Then Goes To Work Because He Is No Quitter

Alcoholism and addiction are, of course, complex issues. Given that the Georgia deputies were aware enough of the sheriff's issues with alcohol to try and claw back his Tahoe, it seems that this goes further than your average cop slamming a few too many shots and trying to make his way home from the bar. Still, while addicts deserve treatment that can genuinely help both their addictions and the underlying issues that cause them, it doesn't mean that they necessarily deserve to be sheriffs — especially if their decision-making is so impaired as to think drunk-driving a Tahoe is perfectly fine behavior.

Local residents are torn as to whether the sheriff should step down from his post, according to WSB-TV, but it sure sounds like he shouldn't be in a position that has qualified immunity. If you want the power over others that comes with a badge, it doesn't seem unreasonable to prove that you're capable of making good choices with it — and Four Loko at six in the morning is certainly not a good decision.