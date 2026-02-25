Secretive Cops-Only Bar Blamed For Multiple DUIs After Drunk-Driving Cop Hits House, Killing 2 Dogs

Before the Inquirer could dig into the 7C Lounge's shady history, though, there was already plenty of sketchy behavior related to Campbell's arrest. As the Inquirer wrote:

Records show that after crashing into the Wakeman house — and while it was still unclear whether Anna Wakeman had survived — Campbell was allowed to confer with FOP representatives and delay a blood-alcohol test for nearly six hours. The delay was an apparent violation of Pennsylvania law, which requires suspected drunk drivers to undergo testing within two hours of being behind the wheel unless good cause is given. The records include no explanation for the delay. An officer in the police department's Crash Investigation District later testified in a deposition that he had never before encountered a person accused of driving under the influence who was allowed to seek guidance from his labor union before undergoing blood testing.

So yeah, remember that part where Campbell's BAC was 0.23? That test was only administered after he'd had six whole hours to sober up. According to one toxicologist's estimate, Campbell likely had a BAC north of 0.35 when he got behind the wheel, which would have been more than four times the legal limit. The Wakemans then sued Campbell, as well as the 7C Lounge, and Lodge 5, claiming the bar had overserved him, and the FOP was responsible.

They also brought in an expert for the lawsuit, a former police officer and longtime investigator for the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control, who wrote in his report that the 7C Lounge staff's "actions and inactions were negligent and reckless" and said they "contributed directly to the accident, damages and injuries sustained by the Wakeman family." And yet, despite all the evidence that the 7C Lounge wildly overserved Campbell, there were reportedly no consequences for doing so. In fact, as far as the city of Philadelphia is concerned, it still has a spotless track record.