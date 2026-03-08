Do Harley-Davidsons Need Back Pressure?

If you belong to the camp of people who still believe that back pressure helps your Harley-Davidson, or any engine, for that matter, we hate to break it to you, but you're wrong. Ask any engineer, exhaust expert, or engine builder, and they'll tell you that exhaust back pressure is completely undesirable and will do more harm than good. In other words, it'll simply rob the engine of power and make it less efficient, regardless of whether it's a Twin-Cam or Harley's relatively modern Milwaukee-Eight.

There's no arguing that baffles add back pressure by reducing exhaust gas velocity. Most aftermarket Harley exhausts, like a 2-into-1 performance setup, typically have some form of baffles built in, but they're nowhere near as restrictive as the factory ones. The misconception, however, stems from the fact that just removing the baffles alone (without adding a tune) makes the mid-range performance noticeably weaker, but putting them back on makes it better. So, you're misled to believe that your Harley needs some level of back pressure.

Understand that you make the engine more efficient by taking away back pressure, and not the other way around. Having fewer restrictions in the exhaust will allow the spent gases to exit sooner, which means the engine does less work to push them out after combustion. Ergo, you have reduced exhaust pumping losses and better scavenging, unlocking more power and improved fuel economy.

Put simply, increasing the exhaust gas velocity will bring along a noticeable improvement in your motorcycle's low and mid-range performance. But, you may ask, doesn't this counter the previous statement about baffles? Yes, but it'll all make sense once you understand the concept of harmonic exhaust reversion.