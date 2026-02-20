Single Vs. Dual Exhaust: Sometimes Size Matters And Two Isn't Always Better Than One

Turns out, running a dual exhaust system isn't always better for power, at least when compared to a single-exit setup. There are nuances to this, of course, but the power difference is real, as demonstrated in season 5 of Engine Masters. The guys ran multiple setups, with varying pipe diameters, muffler design, and merge/collector combinations, all on the same 351-cubic-inch V8.

The first run combined the engine with two 2.5-inch pipes and a restrictive turbo muffler, followed by the same dual pipe setup with a straight-through muffler. Runs three, four, and five were all done using a 3-inch single exit pipe, with a 90-degree merge and turbo muffler, a Y-merge and turbo muffler, and a Y-merge with straight-through muffler, respectively. Although both the 2.5-inch setups performed as expected, as did runs three and four, run number five left the guys in awe. Contrary to traditional wisdom, the single exit Y-merge and straight-through combo made the most amount of power and torque. But how?

Enter exhaust scavenging and back pressure. You might have heard that some back pressure is good for the engine, when in fact, the truth is, any kind of resistance robs the engine of its performance potential. Out of all the combinations, setup number five had the best scavenging and back pressure characteristics. It provided the least amount of resistance for the exhaust gases to pass through. In other words, the engine didn't have to put in the extra work to send those gases out.

But shouldn't the engine be able to breathe better when there are two exhaust pipes instead of just one? Not necessarily, at least when the system is separate and not connected through an X or Y-pipe. Allow us to explain.