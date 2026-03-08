5 Wheel Bearing Myths It's Time To Set Straight

It's honestly pretty crazy how a car works. It's simply a collection of controlled explosions and metal-on-metal violence, all kept in check by clever engineering. And a wheel bearing, like many other car parts, is a critical piece of that engineering. These unassuming rings of metal are tasked with the job of allowing your wheels to spin at speed while simultaneously supporting your car, which weighs several tons. These are the parts silently doing their critical work, and they're also among the most neglected and misunderstood parts of your vehicle. Even their basic maintenance procedures aren't well-known, such as how often you should grease your them.

A wheel bearing is a set of steel balls or rollers held together by a "race" — a metal ring. It rides on an axle shaft and sits inside a wheel hub to allow your wheels to turn freely. Wheel bearings are critical because they handle two kinds of loads: the radial load caused by the weight of the car pushing down and the axial load caused by the force of taking a corner at speed.

Wheel bearings have been around for a long time, and their history is rife with myths surrounding their installation, application, and lubrication. Some of these go beyond half-baked truths to straight-up wrong information. From the violent ways people install them to the weird fascination with the term "bigger is better," here are five such myths surrounding wheel bearings that need to be set straight.