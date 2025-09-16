Can Wheel Spacers Actually Cause Bearing Failure?

Wheel spacers are a popular mod that transcends many different groups of enthusiasts. For example, off-roaders can fit larger tires on stock wheels by spacing the wheels outboard and away from rubbing the suspension, steering components, or wheel wells. At the same time, some owners of performance cars fit wheel spacers because the increase in track width — the distance between two wheels on the same axle — improves handling and grip. That's not to mention the ability to fit larger brake calipers without rubbing.

Finally, some drivers install spacers just for looks, or "stance," if you prefer. There's no denying that cars and trucks just look better with the wheel and tire assembly brought flush with the fender lip. Wheel spacers are a low-buck mod with a big impact, and they're also quite safe in moderate sizes and hub-centric designs from quality manufacturers. But will you pay a higher price over the long run from increased wheel bearing wear? Unfortunately, the answer is typically yes.

To be clear, you're not going to head out for a test ride in your newly spacer'd car and return home with four destroyed wheel bearings. It doesn't happen that quickly. However, do expect to replace those bearings sooner than would be necessary in a totally stock vehicle.