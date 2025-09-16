Can Wheel Spacers Actually Cause Bearing Failure?
Wheel spacers are a popular mod that transcends many different groups of enthusiasts. For example, off-roaders can fit larger tires on stock wheels by spacing the wheels outboard and away from rubbing the suspension, steering components, or wheel wells. At the same time, some owners of performance cars fit wheel spacers because the increase in track width — the distance between two wheels on the same axle — improves handling and grip. That's not to mention the ability to fit larger brake calipers without rubbing.
Finally, some drivers install spacers just for looks, or "stance," if you prefer. There's no denying that cars and trucks just look better with the wheel and tire assembly brought flush with the fender lip. Wheel spacers are a low-buck mod with a big impact, and they're also quite safe in moderate sizes and hub-centric designs from quality manufacturers. But will you pay a higher price over the long run from increased wheel bearing wear? Unfortunately, the answer is typically yes.
To be clear, you're not going to head out for a test ride in your newly spacer'd car and return home with four destroyed wheel bearings. It doesn't happen that quickly. However, do expect to replace those bearings sooner than would be necessary in a totally stock vehicle.
It's all about offset
As to why cars and trucks running spacers will burn up bearings more quickly, it's simple. Moving the wheels away from the hub increases the leverage and stress on the bearings. For a non-automotive equivalent, consider carrying a heavy bag close to your body, versus carrying it with your arm fully extended at 90 degrees. Of course, the latter will be more difficult. To be fair, aftermarket wheels with more negative offset (less backspacing) than stock wheels will also have the exact same stress effect on wheel bearings as installing wheel spacers, so there's really no magic solution that avoids bearing wear when it comes to shifting your wheels outboard.
Signs of a wheel bearing going bad can often be heard in the form of a grinding or whining sound. Besides calling an audible, drivers may also experience symptoms that mimic an alignment issue or out-of-balance tire, such as steering wheel shake and pulling to one side. If you experience any of these symptoms, have your wheel bearings checked sooner than later, before they damage other components like the axle spindle or worse, cause an accident.
In summary, running wheel spacers will cause your bearings to wear more quickly, but exactly how much more quickly is a byproduct of the spacers' thickness. If you don't get carried away, the difference in wear could be negligible and well worth the tradeoff for better handling and looks. It's also worth mentioning that in some circles, old-school solid axles are thought to be less susceptible to accelerated bearing wear from wheel spacers.