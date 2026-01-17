Here's How Often You Should Grease Wheel Bearings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before we dive into the frequency with which you should grease wheel bearings, we should note that not all wheel bearings need to be greased. Wheel bearing guidance published in a November 1980 Hot Rod article pointed out that some wheel bearings are lubricated for life and sealed at the factory.

Most modern automobiles use sealed wheel bearings that never need to be regreased. That's an advantage. However, by the time it sounds like the wheel bearing is going bad, you'll have to replace it, and you may even have to replace more parts, including the hub assembly. That said, if you have a classic car, boat, utility trailer, or tow-behind camper, you'll most likely still need to grease your wheel bearings periodically.

Oddly enough, the 45-year-old Hot Rod article's recommendation for repacking the serviceable front wheel bearings of automobiles with new grease "every 12,000 miles or 12 months" is still accurate. Lippert, a leading manufacturer of trailers used for campers, boats, livestock, and more, recommends repacking bearings with grease annually at a minimum and more often if you use the trailer frequently or in harsh conditions. Amsoil, a supplier of lubricants, agrees with greasing wheel bearings annually as a part of routine maintenance.