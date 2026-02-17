The First Things To Check When Your Engine Is Hemorrhaging Horsepower

The internal combustion engine that we all know and love needs diligent maintenance to keep running in tip-top form. Even the best engines require frequent servicing to deliver peak performance, while even the most reliable diesels could face an untimely death without frequent oil changes, calibrations, and routine inspections.

However, engines tend to lose horsepower as the years and miles go by, and that's just how it is. Holistic vehicle servicing can delay the inevitable, but engines succumb to daily wear and tear, relentless friction, and immense heat with every revolution, which eventually leads to power loss.

For instance, the piston rings and cylinder walls can wear out and lead to compression loss, while sludge and carbon buildup on the valvetrain, injectors, and pistons can significantly reduce combustion efficiency. All of which can make your car feel sluggish and slow. The point is that engines can hemorrhage power for a bevy of reasons, but there are a few things worth checking to ensure that you're only dealing with maintenance and part issues, rather than a costly and time-consuming rebuild.

Among the first things to check is the engine air filter. You can clean it if you have a washable or reusable kind, but replacing an OEM air filter every 12,000 miles or 12 months will ensure your car's engine won't be starved of air, enabling it to consistently unleash its full potential.