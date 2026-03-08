What Are The Practical Limits Of Turbo Boost Pressure?

Supercharging was invented in the late 1800s by Rudolf Diesel (yes, the same guy who invented the diesel engine), so it isn't a new technology. Supercharging and turbocharging effectively do the same thing, they just go about it slightly differently. Both increase the volume of air inside of a cylinder's combustion chamber by compressing air before it enters the combustion changer. As you compress air, you essentially pack the air molecules tighter, thus allowing more air in the cylinder. This means that there's more fuel to get the mixture right, providing a bigger bang.

Turbochargers differ from superchargers because the compressor wheel is connected to a turbine wheel that's driven by exhaust gasses as they exit the combustion chamber. A supercharger's compressor is belt-driven by the engine. The advantage of a turbo is that it essentially runs on engine waste, while a supercharger requires engine power to run, making turbos more efficient. The tradeoff is lag, as the turbo takes some revs to actually get going. So, depending on the size of the snail, there can be a sizable gap in the engine's power band.

That increased pressure, or turbo "boost," is usually measured in pounds per square in (psi) or bar. All of that boost, and the bigger combustion that comes with it, can damage the engine if it can't handle the pressure. Turbos increase mechanical strain on the cylinder head, pistons, connecting rods, crankshafts, and pretty much anything else that's part of the engine's internal rotating assembly. It takes a lot of effort to manage it all, which is party of why wastegates can sometimes be used to make sure boost pressures don't get too high.