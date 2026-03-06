Battery Replacement When? Ford Mach-E With 316,000 Miles On It Still Has 92% Battery Health

Earlier this year, David Blenkle watched the odometer in his 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E cross the 300,000-mile mark. Considering how much better-built cars are than they used to be, hitting that kind of mileage in a new car is impressive but not unheard of — except for the fact that the Mach-E is electric. Because, as every anti-EV crusader knows, EVs constantly need new batteries, and battery replacements are incredibly expensive, which means this guy must have spent a fortune buying batteries. Wait, what's that? His car is still on its original battery and doing just fine? That can't be right.

Okay, so maybe he hasn't had to replace the battery yet, but it's definitely on its last legs, right? Any day now, Blenkle's going to be forced to spend tens of thousands of dollars just to keep his disposable toy car running, and when that happens, he's going to feel like such a fool. A rube, even! Except Forbes reports that with the Mach-E's odometer now sitting at just over 316,000 miles, Blenkle reports only seeing 8% degradation, leaving him with 92% of the battery's original life, and meaning his car still gets about 300 miles of range on a full charge.

Well, that's definitely not going to help the narrative. Then again, the internet is still full of people who claim to be convinced the COVID vaccine killed more people than the virus did, so something tells me this particular narrative isn't going anywhere either, no matter how much evidence there is that battery replacements are not a regular concern with EVs.