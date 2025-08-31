YouTubers Drive A Dodge Charger Around A Roundabout For 24 Hours Straight

If you've ever missed your exit from a roundabout and then had to drive, slightly embarrassed, all the way around for another chance, you would probably do anything to repeat the experience. The Airborne Entertainment YouTube channel, however, enjoy it so much they deliberately driving the roundabout on a public street in the center of Tallmadge, Ohio, for a full 24 hours. Starting at precisely 8:41 a.m., the highly modified Dodge Charger would put down as many laps as possible without launching off it or causing a tornado in an effort to... I don't know what, but it's fun to watch and that's all that matters, right?

The Charger, which appears to be a former fire department vehicle from its red color and the "deep orange" light bar on the roof, was further modified in several ways for the attempt. It got a full set of decals marking it as a "certified test vehicle," including a "How's my driving?" phone number that would put callers directly in touch with the drivers. Some took advantage of that, including UPS Joe, their biggest fan. The back window was missing for unknown reasons. Most importantly, the windshield washer was replaced with milk, including a handy dispenser in the cabin. If this seems like a terrible idea, you're absolutely right. The milk had already soured by the beginning of the attempt, to the utter revulsion of the drivers when they tried it.