Boeing 737 Is Clearly A Secret Drug Lord, Takes A Bullet During A Flight To Medellin From Miami

On February 22, a 737 MAX 8, a member of the Boeing gang that goes by the street name American Airlines Flight 923, landed safely. Exciting news! Except that it clearly wasn't just a plane: this particular 737 must be a hardened drug lord, desperately fighting for its life while trying to maintain its extravagant lifestyle because this plane flew from Miami, Florida to Medellin, Colombia — home of the late cocaine king Pablo Escobar — and took a bullet in the process. Yes, although landing went smoothly and all the humans were unharmed, the maintenance crew discovered that the plane had, in fact, been shot. By a bullet.

CBS News reports that the bullet hole was found on the aileron of the right wing, with the telltale signs of a clean entry hole and a more damaged exit hole. Since the crew didn't work on it until the day after the flight, it isn't clear if the gangbanging plane was hit in the air or on the ground. The fact that the pilots apparently didn't notice any problems suggests the latter. That would mean the 737 was jumped while it was parked, sound asleep, because the cowards wouldn't dare face its fury in broad daylight. But this plane is tough and you know what they say: when you come at the wing, you best not miss.