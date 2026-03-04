Freedom Plane Celebrates America's 250th Birthday By Bringing Founding-Era Documents To You

In a nod to the famous "Freedom Train" touring exhibitions from the 20th century, on Monday the National Archives began flying a "Freedom Plane" to bring some of America's most treasured founding documents straight to you for the country's 250th birthday. Yes, air freight has gotten so in-demand that you can even get a U.S. Constitution delivered now. The tour will hit eight cities across the country, displaying the artifacts at a local museum for a few weeks before flying off again.

The plane itself is a Boeing 737-7BC built all the way back in 2000, now on loan from Boeing itself to the National Archives and all dressed up nice in Freedom Plane livery, per CNN. In case it needs to be said, this is not a modern 737 MAX, the model that has suffered from fatal crashes and door panel blowouts. Since the safety of these national heirlooms are paramount, we can be glad of that. Indeed, these documents are normally stored in secured vaults and not on display at all, so this is a treat we're all getting for America's Semiquincentennial.