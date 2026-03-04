Volvo Puts Its Money Where Its Mouth Is, Sends UX-Upgrading Over-The-Air Software Update To 2.5 Million Cars

Volvo's software and user interface has been the subject of some serious controversy in the car reviewing world, as some of the software in the Swedish manufacturer's newest models rubbed reviewers the wrong way. The new Volvo Car UX aims to address complaints, including quicker access to drive mode changes, and a "contextual bar" that changes to constantly display the most recently used apps, and brings up the camera button at low speeds to help drivers maneuver tight situations.

Along with the free UX software update, owners of cars from 2021 to 2025 that have Google Built-In will get the ability to purchase and download Volvo's Pilot Assist system, which pairs adaptive cruise control with steering assist, for a one-time charge of $595. Modern Volvos come standard with the hardware for this feature, since the cameras and sensors are also used for Volvo's standard suite of active-safety systems, so adding the Pilot Assist software can be done over the air, too. This is especially good news for used car buyers, who will be able to add this desirable option even if the car they're buying wasn't originally optioned the capability.

It's good to see a major carmaker put their money where their mouth is and reward the long-term customer with free software updates and affordable access to additional features. While we haven't had a chance to interact with the new Volvo Car UX, the few photos included in the press release look promising.