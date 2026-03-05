This Poor, Abandoned Acura MDX Gathered $8,660 In Parking Tickets

City Treasurer Adam Layne told KSDK that the parking issue starts with a history of massive corruption at the city tow lot. Moneywise verifies and goes into the details of that story, which resulted in the towing program being shut down. Layne also said that the pandemic was a factor, and that the city wanted to give people "a nice window of time" to deal with financial issues without worrying about their cars getting towed. However, towing most abandoned cars has never really resumed, leading to situations like the MDX with all those tickets. It seems that shenanigans have continued with the cars that the city does tow, like the instance where they sold a recovered stolen car and pocketed the money instead of giving it to the proper owner.

Sean Hadley, operations chief for the Streets Department, says it's more of a staffing problem. He has five inspectors, but needs 12 to ensure adequate coverage of the city. While Layne says the city can't tow cars because the impound lot is full, Hadley showed KSDK that it was just over half full, holding 700 cars with a capacity of 1,200. "We're not at capacity," he told KSDK. "We haven't been at capacity since before the tornado."

That's not the only thing the two departments disagree on. According to a follow-up report by KSDK, the Streets Department has refused to sign an agreement with the Treasurer's Office to give it 60% of the proceeds from auctioning impounded cars, while the remaining 40% goes to the city's general fund. Current state law requires this, but the Streets Department wants to keep a share the money for itself. After all, it's the department actually doing the work. The departments are not playing nicely together, to say the least, so the agreement remains unsigned.