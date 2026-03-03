These Are The Wildest Cars You've Seen Left To Rust

When I was a kid, the gas crunch hit. My dad had a rusty old Caddy with the 429 that drank 98 octane like crazy. He decided to find a new-to-him car.

Being my dad, he went to the jankiest car dealerships in the area. If it had a shed and bunting, Dad was there looking. Being me, I had to go along too.

What I remember, in retrospect, is how if you had a time machine to go back to that time, you could have made some stupid money on cars. 90% of the cars Dad saw he rejected because they had the Big Block. The dealerships couldn't give away a big-block car from the late 60s with the combination of unleaded lower octane fuel and the gas crunch making these cars basically unusable.

Anyway, in this look dad found a small silver thing with a red interior that was in perfect condition that had a 6 cylinder. It was in a lot that was down a muddy hill when he first discovered it. Dad LOVED that car. He wanted it so bad he could taste it. He went and haggled with the dealer regularly. I wasn't there when the ground dried out for him to drive it, but he said it needed a tune-up, but it ran good.

However.... It was a 2-seater. He bonked his head getting into it because the doors were weird. It was about 20 years old and he had a wife and 2 kids.

And that's how my dad bought a '73 Maverick, instead of a '56 SL300.