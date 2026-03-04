These Are The Most Hot Girl Cars

Some are born hot girls, others achieve being a hot girl, and still others have being a hot girl thrust upon them. We all know a hot girl when we see one — just look at my author page — but can any of us really identify the components that make one up? Not just physical attributes, but the attitude, the vibe, and the accessories. Take, for instance, cars: What do hot girls drive?

That's the question I asked you all earlier this week, and today we're looking through your answers to judge. I'll be determining whether I, a certified hot girl, would not only drive the car in question but whether doing so would contribute to my own hot girlness — or, at least, whether I could picture a fellow hot girl doing the same. Come along, and we'll determine whether the cars you picked — a shocking number of which are Volkswagen products — fit the bill.