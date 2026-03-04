These Are The Most Hot Girl Cars
Some are born hot girls, others achieve being a hot girl, and still others have being a hot girl thrust upon them. We all know a hot girl when we see one — just look at my author page — but can any of us really identify the components that make one up? Not just physical attributes, but the attitude, the vibe, and the accessories. Take, for instance, cars: What do hot girls drive?
That's the question I asked you all earlier this week, and today we're looking through your answers to judge. I'll be determining whether I, a certified hot girl, would not only drive the car in question but whether doing so would contribute to my own hot girlness — or, at least, whether I could picture a fellow hot girl doing the same. Come along, and we'll determine whether the cars you picked — a shocking number of which are Volkswagen products — fit the bill.
Volkswagen Cabrio
In the late '80s/early '90s it was a white Golf Cabriolet with a white top, white BBS wheels, and white bumpers.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
I love these! Hot girl car for sure.
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade, because my wife owns one, and she's standing next to me.
Submitted by: Tiago Bastos
Judgments on the Renegade aside, this is a weird dynamic to bring to your marriage! You know you don't have to be Rodney Dangerfield about your partner, right?
Stick-Shift Volkswagen Jetta
When I was younger I was always a sucker for a cute girl driving a stick shift Jetta or similar. It never needed to be a flashy car, it was alway about the "let's go on an adventure" attitude.
Submitted by: BuddyS
Depending on the year, likely a hot girl car! As an aside, wanting the girl of your dreams to come whisk you away to adventure and free your life from meaninglessness is not a fantastic way to live. I recommend watching "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," transitioning your gender, or both.
Mini Cooper S
I was in college in 1999-2003. I will say the Mini Cooper was it. An ex of mine had a 2003 Cooper S (in stick) that she loved to ring out. She later went to grad school and had a BMW 3-series convertible. I realized in that moment the Cooper/BMW 3 Series overlap with that segment.
Submitted by: CarCrazed4Life
Hot girl car! More the Mini than the BMW, though.
Toyota Prius
Prius. 100%
At a certain point there's nothing sexier than "it's paid for, it gets 50mpg and I'm going to drive it until the wheels fall off," followed by "I'd rather spend money on a vacation to europe."
Submitted by: Buckfiddious
Y'know, I can see the latest Prius edging into hot girl territory, but I'm just not sure it's quite there yet. Also, Prius or no, I certainly don't have Europe vacation money.
Muscle cars
I feel like I have waited for this question for 30+ years. When I was young and single, there was something about a girl driving a muscle car. Any kind, really. A 1970s Trans Am or late 1960s GTO or a first generation Viper. Didn't matter. If she was a six, behind the wheel she became a nine. I met my (first) wife while she was cruising around in a beat up 1980 Trans Am.
Bonus points for sunglasses and a hat. Super deluxe bonus points for wet hair and a cowboy hat.
Submitted by: KingDingDong
Muscle cars are for sure hot girl vehicles, but I cannot in good conscience recommend putting a hat over wet hair.
Mazda Miata
Definitely the Miata. Second is the Mini.
Submitted by: Lucky 13
As a two-time Miata owner, I have to agree. Hot girl as hell.
Jeep Wrangler
Lots of folks saying Jetta or Golf or even New Beetle, and I agree but maybe in the 1990s and early 2000s.
However, I'd even say Jeeps and bro-dozer pickups for the girls nowadays.
And Altima/Sentra for the bedazzled license-plate-frame, cracked glass on the cellphone, more issues than a magazine-rack girls.
Submitted by: Omer Carrothers
I recommended Wranglers as hot girl vehicles myself, but what about the hot girls who want to escape
our their issues by going offroad? Is there no Hegelian synthesis here?
Fox Body Convertible
You kids all went to school way later than me. My correct answer was a Fox-body (heh heh, ironic there) Mustang Convertible.
Submitted by: ipsum
The Fox Body convertible is hot girl, for sure, but were the hot girls at your school buying brand new cars? Also, hotgirldom does not end with high school.
Sportbikes
Can she drive a stick? Hey you, get your mind out of the gutter. I'm talking about a manual transmission. Or, forget her name (actually too chicken to ever approach her to ask), she rode a motorcycle. Cute little brunette, wore proper (tight) leather suit. She'd take her helmet off and mid-back length hair would spill out.
Submitted by: Frank C.
This is honestly why I want a sportbike to replace my stolen Suzuki. The most hot girl vehicle there is.