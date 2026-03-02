What's The Most Hot Girl Car?
In my time hunting for a new bike to replace my stolen Suzuki GSX-8R, I've found one criterion that keeps coming back up to the top. More important than practicality, fuel economy, or comfort, I need my next motorcycle to be truly, to its core, a Hot Girl vehicle. This led to some discussion within the Jalopnik Slack, and a question that seemed worth posing to all of you beautiful people: What's the most hot girl car?
Now, everyone has a different definition of hot girl, and there will be plenty of cars here that fit those various meanings. Is your pick something fast and sleek, something old and dignified, or maybe the flashiest, gaudiest thing you can imagine? Today is your chance to think up your definition of a hot girl, and pair that girl to the car that fits her best. What's the most hot girl car you can buy?
I pick the Wrangler
My pick is a classic one: The Jeep TJ. Not one with a slew of off-road farkles, but just a simple, stock or near-stock Wrangler — preferably with a soft top, and preferably in yellow. Don Henley descibes a hot girl as having the top pulled down and the radio on, baby, and the Jeep is such a perfect top-down vehicle. Pile your friends in, throw your Wayfarers on, and head down to the beach. What's more hot girl than that?
Do you think a different convertible works better? Do you think the true Hot Girl experience can only be found in a bright pink Chrysler 300 limo, or behind the wheel of the most beat-to-hell Altima you've ever seen? Do you subscribe to the church of the geo.baz egirl Miata complete with heart-shaped steering wheel and Frank Ocean on the stereo? Leave your comments down below, and I'll pick my favorites later in the week.