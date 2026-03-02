In my time hunting for a new bike to replace my stolen Suzuki GSX-8R, I've found one criterion that keeps coming back up to the top. More important than practicality, fuel economy, or comfort, I need my next motorcycle to be truly, to its core, a Hot Girl vehicle. This led to some discussion within the Jalopnik Slack, and a question that seemed worth posing to all of you beautiful people: What's the most hot girl car?

Now, everyone has a different definition of hot girl, and there will be plenty of cars here that fit those various meanings. Is your pick something fast and sleek, something old and dignified, or maybe the flashiest, gaudiest thing you can imagine? Today is your chance to think up your definition of a hot girl, and pair that girl to the car that fits her best. What's the most hot girl car you can buy?