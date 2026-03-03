Before Automakers Started Selling Luxury Trucks And SUVs, Custom Conversion Vans, Pickups, And SUVs Were King

You may remember a time before every automaker was peddling its respective take on an SUV, depending on your age, but many may not. Long before automakers like Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and Porsche started selling luxury SUVs, and before the big three released luxurious versions of their pickup trucks, there was an array of conversion companies turning utilitarian haulers into lavish lounge-like living rooms on wheels.

These icons of 1980s and '90s excess often featured garish graphics and flashy fiberglass body kits outside, while acres of wood, pleated leather captain's chairs, and built-in CRT televisions adorned their interiors. These custom builds proved there was a demand for distinctly America-coded truck-based luxury vehicles whether they took the form of vans, minivans, SUVs, or heavy-duty trucks.

Modern buyers are spoiled; you can walk into a showroom and buy leather-lined, screen-filled luxury haulers direct from the factory in the shape of a minivan, heavy-duty pickup truck, or SUV, though the graphics and body kits were sadly lost in the process. The factory luxification of mass-produced vehicles really started to take off in the early 2000s, which coincided with the demise of many of these conversion companies that first dared to take trucks into luxury territories. Sure, you could call them coachbuilders, but that feels sacrilegious, so I'll stick to calling them conversion companies.