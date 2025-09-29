At $5,983, Would This 1983 Chevy G20 Conversion Make For A Happy Van Life?

One of the reasons vans like this Chevy have proven so popular is because of their flexibility and versatility. These can range from a lockable storage work truck to a spacious commuter van.

This one has been set up as a light weekender in the style popularized by the Volkswagen Bus. Seating is limited to two Flexsteel captain's chairs in the front and a single bench in the back, so this likely wouldn't be the soccer mom's or fruitful dad's van of choice. That back bench can be folded out into a bed big enough for two close friends and is bracketed between a pair of big windows above the wheel arches. Its position, directly above the rear axle, must make for a brutal ride, so the puffiness of the upholstery will likely be appreciated.

Other aspects of the conversion include full carpeting, wood panelling on the walls, and a cabinet opposite the sliding side door that offers some storage. That also features what appears to be a bowl set into the countertop, although there doesn't seem to be any faucet or drain, so its function is unclear.

Aside from some failing elastic on the door pockets and seatbacks, everything looks to be in very nice condition inside.