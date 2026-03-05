The Dash-To-Axle Ratio Is A Delicate Balance That Can Make Or Break Styling

While some car designers chase form, others follow function. But whatever the case, the dash-to-axle ratio is something they should pay close attention to. Why? Because if you screw up the ratio (which is essentially the distance between the dashboard/windshield and the front axle), you get all sorts of weird-looking cars. Enter Chrysler's Crossfire, the Bill Thomas Cheetah, and, dare we say, the BMW Z3 M "Clown Shoe." The new Jaguar Type 00 Concept is another example.

Generally speaking, car design is subjective. For instance, we may have favorable opinions about the SLS AMG's long, stretched hood, with which you may agree or disagree. When it comes to dash-to-axle ratio, though, the key point to remember here is proportions. A large ratio can give the appearance of speed and power, while too much ratio drifts into weird-looking territory — see the examples above.

At the end of the day, designers have to work around the mechanicals and not worry exclusively about curb appeal. For example, a massive engine requires more space, which is what drove wealthy 20th-century motorists to put up with long hoods in the first place. It not only signaled status, but it also meant power (both literally and figuratively). Some enthusiasts even call the ratio the "prestige gap."

Luxury land yachts like the Rolls-Royce Phantom have managed to pull it off rather brilliantly, which arguably cannot be said about the $400,000-plus Cadillac Celestiq EV. Likewise, the Jaguar Type 00 is a far cry from the beautiful and proportionate shapes of the E-Type and Ian Callum's F-Type. And because it's an EV, the long hood isn't even necessary in this case, so the prestige argument holds, apparently.