There's Such A Thing As Too Much Dash-To-Axle And It Looks Like The Donkervoort P24 RS

In automotive design, there's something called a dash-to-axle ratio. It's the distance from the dashboard to the front axle of the car, compared to the distance between the two axles (the wheelbase). Commonly this is a sign of luxury, opulence and performance, typically pointing to a larger engine and rear-wheel-drive layout. More dash-to-axle is usually better than less, but there comes a point where it all just gets absurd and comical. That point is this, the Donkervoort P24 RS, and I love it so much.

Donkervoort has never made a normal-looking vehicle since its founding, and the company will be damned if it's going to start now. The Dutch automaker builds its cars long and low (and now with colored carbon fiber), but the proportions on the P24 RS look like the most extreme yet. The driver of this little roadster almost sits on the rear axle, which must make for a completely different driving experience. I don't have the art knowledge to say whether this car looks objectively Good or not, but I can certainly say that it's so absurd that it makes me smile.