When Did Automakers Switch From 8-Track Players To Cassette Decks?

It was during the late 1970s that 8-track players started being replaced with cassette decks in the automobile industry. Major American automakers like General Motors had started pivoting away from 8-track with 1980 models having an option for a cassette deck. The format would limp along into the '80s, with manufacturers desperately trying to hang on to a share of the market. According to AmericanCollectors.com, by 1984, cassettes had achieved 51% market share. Making matters worse, as momentum for audio cassettes gained steam, 8-tracks became less reliable, using quality compromised materials in order to cut costs.

The 1966 Ford Mustang was the first model to get an 8-track player stock and back then, it was a big deal for music lovers. Before this technology, other than a previous attempt at an in-car record player that didn't take off, motorists finally had an alternative to radio. Listening to the song of your choice on demand is what helped propel the popularity of the technology. An 8-track used quarter-inch wide magnetic tape wound within a cartridge, that included four tracks in stereo, doubling the number to eight. They ran continuously and were divided into four programs. The playback head would move position to read the different tracks, filling the car with the sounds of popular artists of the time.

The 8-track would hardly be the only format to experience success, only to be abandoned in favor of other options. Even the long-standing foundation of car audio, radio, might be getting the ax. Though as EVs may have helped kill AM radio, Congress might be bringing it back.