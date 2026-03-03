Israeli Spies Hacked Traffic Cameras To Pick Up Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's 'Pattern Of Life' For Years
As you might have heard, an Israeli strike on Tehran killed Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend. It was in all the papers. While the intelligence operation that preceded his assassination was coordinated between Israel and the United States, the key intel for the strike allegedly came from hacked traffic cameras by Mossad, Israel's spy agency, and the CIA.
Sources close to Israeli intelligence claim that Mossad hacked into almost all of Tehran's traffic camera network, to keep tabs on Khamenei and his bodyguards, according to the Financial Times. It's unclear exactly how long this traffic camera spy operation went on for, but it's said that Mossad spent years spying on high-value targets. The operation was intended to build a "pattern of life" for Khamenei and his bodyguards, including who they were guarding, their routines, and even where they lived. One particular camera was even said to give away the exact location of where his security detail would park their cars. The U.S. and Israel planned to strike Friday night, but intelligence gained by the CIA and Mossad pinpointing Khamenei's location delayed the strike until Saturday morning, according to the New York Times.
Iran knew its cameras were compromised
The Iranian government knew that both the U.S. and Israel were using traffic and security cameras to spy on it. Last year, Iranian Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said that Iran was aware of such spying, after code was found in security cameras that sent their images to external servers.
However, it's also alleged that the Iranian government was using its traffic cameras to spy on its own people. It was said to be used by Khamenei to spy on protesters and political opponents, to squash dissent or talks of regime change.
Despite knowing its camera network was compromised, Iranian leaders seemingly failed to take appropriate safety precautions when meeting. On the day of the Khamenei's assassination, the U.S. and Israel also messed with cell service in Tehran, to disrupt communications between Iranian officials and bodyguards. So instead of being able to warn anyone, calls were met with busy tones.
Spy craft show and tell?
There seems to be a bit of credit-taking going on, as some reports like those from The Times of Israel claim it was Mossad's camera-hacking intelligence that led to the strike. While others like the NYT claim it was the CIA who gave Mossad the last-minute location of Khamenei, which delayed the strike until morning. Either way, it seems a bit fishy that any intelligence agency would tip their hat and reveal the tactics used to assassinate a world leader. I'm no expert in spy craft, but I'm not sure they typically engage in show and tell.
Admittedly, neither the CIA or Mossad have officially confirmed any such details. But it seems odd that any intelligence agency members would leak their methods to the press.
Iranians aren't the only ones being spied on by their own traffic cameras. Traffic cameras right here in the good ol' U.S. of A are being used to spy on American citizens, too. Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) has been using data from traffic cams, and even using license plate scanning mobile apps, to track citizens' whereabouts. Third-party companies like Flock Safety are doing it, too, even though their license plate scanners keep getting vandalized. It was already unnerving knowing our every move is being monitored by our government, but it's even more so knowing that other intelligence agencies can be watching, too.