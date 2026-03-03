Israeli Spies Hacked Traffic Cameras To Pick Up Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's 'Pattern Of Life' For Years

As you might have heard, an Israeli strike on Tehran killed Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend. It was in all the papers. While the intelligence operation that preceded his assassination was coordinated between Israel and the United States, the key intel for the strike allegedly came from hacked traffic cameras by Mossad, Israel's spy agency, and the CIA.

Sources close to Israeli intelligence claim that Mossad hacked into almost all of Tehran's traffic camera network, to keep tabs on Khamenei and his bodyguards, according to the Financial Times. It's unclear exactly how long this traffic camera spy operation went on for, but it's said that Mossad spent years spying on high-value targets. The operation was intended to build a "pattern of life" for Khamenei and his bodyguards, including who they were guarding, their routines, and even where they lived. One particular camera was even said to give away the exact location of where his security detail would park their cars. The U.S. and Israel planned to strike Friday night, but intelligence gained by the CIA and Mossad pinpointing Khamenei's location delayed the strike until Saturday morning, according to the New York Times.