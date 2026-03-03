Tyler Reddick Is The First Driver In NASCAR History To Open The Season With A Three-Peat

Daytona, Atlanta, and now Austin; 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick has conquered them all, marking the first time since NASCAR's inception that a driver has won the first three rounds of the championship. You could argue that it was luck that saw Reddick take the Daytona win, but that's the case every year. Atlanta, like Daytona, saw Reddick run clean all day while most of the field got swallowed up in wrecks. But the road course at Circuit of the Americas didn't have any major crashes or retirements, and Reddick totally dominated the race regardless. The two oval wins took luck, talent, and preparation in equal measure, but COTA was 100% down to having the right car and running the cleanest and fastest race possible.

With road course ringer Shane Van Gisbergen breathing down his neck for almost the entire race, Reddick kept his cool and delivered one of the most stunning road course wins in recent memory. For the third time in three weeks team owner Michael Jordan got to stand in Victory Lane with Reddick and add yet another three-peat to the MJ legacy. Prior to this weekend, Reddick was only the sixth driver in NASCAR history to win the first two rounds of the season.

This victory put Reddick at the top of the NASCAR Cup points tally with a 70 point lead over teammate Bubba Wallace. In previous years the points wouldn't matter and these wins simply would have locked Reddick in to the playoffs. With the 2026 return of NASCAR to full-season points championship, Reddick is setting himself up nicely for a run at the title. Meanwhile 2025 champion, the infamous slur-shouting Kyle Larson, hasn't cracked the top five in any race yet, and sits 15th over 100 points behind Reddick.