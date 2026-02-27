Learn How To Race At COTA From NASCAR's Road Course Master

The Circuit of the Americas outside of Austin, Texas is a tricky track. Designed for the return of the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix, and featuring one of the most dramatic main straight elevation changes in racing, COTA is one of the very few Hermann Tilke-designed tracks that is actually kind of fun to race. NASCAR has only been racing at the Texas road course since 2021, but it instantly became one of my personal favorite rounds of the season. In 2025 the series started running a short version of the track, cutting off the back end of the track from turn six to turn twelve.

If you've ever wanted to know how best to get around the short 2.4-mile version of the circuit, you're in luck. NASCAR's current resident road course ringer, Shane Van Gisbergen, is here to break it down for you in a new season of SVG's Racing School on YouTube. Ironically COTA is the one road course on the NASCAR calendar that SVG hasn't yet won, having been nerfed back to 20th with a broken transmission when he raced there with Kaulig in 2024, and falling short of the win last year with an overheating issue.

This is a truly wild track, and with it being so short, it feels like the 2.4 miles flies by in a second. The onboard video with commentary from Steve Letarte and SVG is great. For 2026 Shane is very cognizant of NASCAR's track limits rules at COTA. and regardless of what sanctioning body you're racing with, that's a good thing to keep in your mind. NASCAR is a lot more lenient with track limits than, say, Formula One or World Endurance Championship historically has been. But, cross those lines too many times, and you'll be penalized for it.