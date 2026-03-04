How Does The BMW N54 Compare To The N55?

In the mid-2000s, BMW launched a new straight-six engine that would be one of the most important in the brand's recent production history. The N54 was the German company's first gasoline-powered engine with a turbocharger, and not just one. It had two. Just a few years after the N54 hit the streets, the N55 appeared on the scene, replacing the N54 in several models.

Was there much of a difference between the N54 and N55, besides the name? Actually, yes, albeit mostly in how the N55 handled turbocharging. Instead of the twin turbochargers in the N54, the N55 was built with a single dual-scroll turbocharger. This simplified design cranked out as much power as its predecessor, but did it more efficiently, thereby reducing emissions. It was also more reliable, correcting some of the issues that had come with the N54 while providing the same powerful performance, but more efficiently and at a lower cost.

That efficiency came at a small price, however. The N54 is a favorite among engine tuners due to its adaptability. By halving the number of turbochargers, the N55 has a slightly lower limit in terms of the horsepower can be squeezed out by adding aftermarket parts. Nevertheless, you can still tune the N55 and increase its horsepower significantly over its factory specs.