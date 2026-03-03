Plymouth's Hy-Drive Transmission Was Half-Manual, Half-Automatic, And Totally Confusing

From awkward transmission designs to a long history of automakers at re-inventing gear shifters, post-war cars had this lovely but quirky charm that seems to have successfully wooed several classic-car enthusiasts. However, not everything was fun and dandy at the time, and there were bits of engineering that'd genuinely leave you asking: why did someone go to the trouble of making this? And that brings us to Plymouth's Hy-Drive transmission.

To Chrysler's credit, the conglomerate tried to democratize an automatic transmission (or semi-automatic, rather), but failed. Although the PowerFlite existed, it was allocated – initially, at least — for the corporation's higher strata. The budget-brand Plymouth desperately needed a version of its own as competition started offering automatics. So, engineers decided to shoehorn Plymouth's massive clutch in between a torque converter and the company's Synchro-Silent three-speed transmission to arrive at an exceptionally-smooth shifting system among cheaper vehicles. Although it may have sounded revolutionary, the transmission only managed to stay in production for two years and was discontinued for the 1955 model year.

Operating the Hy-Drive transmission is pretty easy. You start the car in Neutral, slot the shifter into Drive while depressing the clutch (similar to a manual), and simply drive off. Since it can idle without disengaging the clutch, no further foot gymnastics are required when you come to a stop. It isn't a sprightly thing to drive, though, as Hy-Drive-equipped Plymouths take roughly half a minute to hit 60 mph from standstill. You can, however, row your own gears and improve the 0-60 times, which proved to be one of its highlights — but doesn't that defeat the purpose of an automatic?