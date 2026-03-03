Why Early Harley-Davidsons Had Bicycle Pedals

While the first crop of models from the iconic brand required pedals to help augment power and even start the engine, the 1915 Harley-Davidson 11F would be the last (of the three-speed models) to feature them. Throughout the next decade, Harley-Davidson would continue to add power and more robust features to its models, making bicycle pedals less necessary. For example, with the 11F, Harley-Davidson certified in writing that every model would output 11 horsepower (which was unheard of at the time). It produced around 37% more power than the previous year's model, per BikeBound. With a 61-cubic inch F-head V-twin and a transmission with three speeds, what were the pedals for, then?

For the 1915 11F, the pedals — in one of their last appearances on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle — were used for starting the engine. You could either pedal it to get the bike going, or you could kick-start it. The model had both a hand clutch and foot clutch, which would need to be engaged in order to fire up the engine. As you can see, while motorcycles began by simply adding an engine to a bicycle, they quickly diverged as technology improved. Interestingly, though, the latest crop of electric bikes are blurring the line between bicycles and motorcycles once again, hearkening back to those early days when the two shared many similarities.