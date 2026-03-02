What Those Gaps Along Highway Bridges Are Really Designed To Do

Those gaps on highway bridges are more than just jarring moments that make your car go ka-thud (and can exacerbate the symptoms of wonky suspension), they are crucial to maintaining the structural integrity of the bridge. So how does purposefully putting bone-rattling gaps in a road actually improve infrastructures reliability while providing an additional thrill by scaring the hell out of drivers? Allow us to explain.

Those gaps are how bridges and other structures deal with thermal expansion so they can remain structurally reliable. This has to do with how concrete, steel, and other materials react to extreme temperature changes, and those gaps (commonly referred to as expansion joints) help compensate for the materials' extension or reduction. Bridges can stretch oh-so-mildly in hot weather, but they can also shrink or contract when the mercury drops. Without expansion joints, there's little room for the concrete slabs to expand or contract, and that's not good, considering that expansion joints bear the most strain in any structure, particularly long-span bridges.

When expansion joints fail, and the concrete expands due to excess heat, terrible things can happen, like the concrete slab buckling and launching a poor Corolla in the air like it was driving on a rally circuit. But when they work, the bridges are fine. That's why the Texas Department of Transportation responded to social media posts from residents about gaps in the U.S. Highway 290 West flyover to South I-35 in February 2026 by on X, "The flyover is structurally sound," and the gaps are nothing to worry about since they're there for a purpose.