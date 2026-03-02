This Tire Retailer Scores The Lowest For Customer Satisfaction In Consumer Reports' Ranking

Finding the right tires for your car can be both vital and confusing. Tires are the only part of your vehicle touching the road, so they're under a lot of pressure every time you take a trip. Adding a degree of difficulty is the fact that there are a lot of tire brands out there, and many actually have the same parent company. That's why we've covered topics ranging from every tire brand owned by Michelin to the best all-season tires you can buy. Yet that still leaves something important out of the equation: Where can you enjoy the best tire-buying experience?

Well, Consumer Reports is on the case, offering a list of the most- and least-satisfying tire retailers drawn from some 30 chains, independent shops, and car dealerships. The scoring was based on a CR survey of more than 24,000 members that purchased tires throughout the past year, focusing on individual factors such as pricing, installation quality, sales service, free perks, installation time, and tire selection.

At the very bottom of the list was Walmart, barely beating out Pep Boys for last place in the rankings — which probably shouldn't surprise you. According to the 2025 ACSI Retail and Consumer Shipping Study, part of the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Walmart was dead last among online multimarkets and general-merchandise hypermarkets, and it was second-to-last in the supermarket category. It stands to reason that tire-shopping experiences there wouldn't rank so highly, either.