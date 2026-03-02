Approval For The AMC Gremlin Rested On The Impressive Artwork On An Air Sickness Bag

Gremlins have been causing trouble on airplanes at least since the 1940s, which is when Royal Air Force pilots began blaming them for in-flight malfunctions during World War II. Another, less whimsical gremlin showed up on the wing of William Shatner's plane during his 1963 trip through the "Twilight Zone." But perhaps the most horrifying example — at least for certain members of the auto-verse — may be the one Dick Teague drew during a fall flight in 1966.

Teague was vice president for styling at American Motors Corporation, and he had been working with designer Bob Nixon to come up with a new import-fighting small car that, specifically, would slow the momentum of the Volkswagen Beetle. Teague one day found himself flying with Gerry Meyers, AMC's head of product development, and decided he'd pitch the new car concept to his captive audience — but because he didn't have any of Nixon's sketches with him, Teague put pen to barf bag to give Meyers an idea of what the vehicle would look like. (It's a good thing this wasn't on the Frankfurt flight with 70 vomiting passengers or there might not have been an extra.)

Anyway, Teague must have done a pretty good job, since Meyers approved the car on the spot. Well, it seems that what Meyers liked most wasn't so much the car's distinctive look, but the fact that it would be impressively cheap to build. Teague's drawing, though, was enough to get the project off the ground.