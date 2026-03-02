How Denmark's Red Streetlights Do A Lot More Than Save Energy

A quaint neighborhood north of Copenhagen, Denmark has adopted a radical tweak to its nighttime streetscape — red streetlights in select areas rather than the usual white streetlights. In the municipality of Gladsaxe, officials have been replacing traditional streetlights with red-spectrum LEDs. This change is rooted in real science and reflects a deeper shift in how cities may eventually consider environmentalism in their infrastructure.

Historically, most street lighting schemes equated brightness with safety — using white light to maximize visibility for drivers and pedestrians. Those same light wavelengths are increasingly recognized as harmful to nocturnal wildlife, particularly bats.

Research demonstrates that light at night influences bat behavior in wavelength-specific ways, with longer-wavelength red light appearing to minimize behavioral disruption while still providing sufficient functional illumination for drivers. The Danish recognize bats' vital contirbution to mosquito control, and the red lightning represents an effort to reduce human-made interference in the behaviors bats rely on to survive.