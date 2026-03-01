Bruce Springsteen Has An Extensive Car Collection, But There's Only One European Model In The Bunch
As you might expect from a guy who knows what it's like to drive a '69 Chevy with a 396, fuelie heads, and a Hurst on the floor, and prefers his Cadillacs with Eldorado fins, whitewalls, and skirts, Bruce Springsteen has a pretty extensive collection of American metal. In fact, only a single European car is in his garage: a 2009 Range Rover L322. Of course, until 2008 Range Rover was owned by Ford as part of the Premier Automotive Group, so even Springsteen's "foreign" car has a fairly close American connection.
Nor does he keep the Range Rover around just for its rugged good looks. It's a working member of Springsteen's automotive stable that he considers one of his daily drivers, along with assorted Jeep Cherokees. Remember, the Boss even starred in a Jeep commercial that ran during Super Bowl LV: It led to a weird Bruce Springsteen DWI story where the charges for driving under the influence and reckless driving were dismissed when it was discovered he had a blood alcohol level of .02 at the time of his arrest. Turns out the legal limit in New Jersey is .08.
Regardless, the Range Rover marks a departure from Springsteen's usual rides, which started with a 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air convertible he bought in 1975. Which means that, since he was born in 1949, Springsteen went the first 10 years of his (legal) driving career without owning a car. He sure seems to be making up for lost time with his collection, though.
A quick history of the 2009 Land Rover Range Rover
Despite the 2009 Range Rover's relationship to Ford, it began development when Land Rover was still owned by BMW, which had control from 1994 until the sale to the Blue Oval in 2000. Under Ford's watch, the first few model years continued to use BMW components, but by 2006, the Range Rover had begun sharing parts with another Ford PAG brand, Jaguar. Most notably, that included a pair of powerful Jaguar V8s. The naturally aspirated 4.4-liter engine debuted with 300 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque while the supercharged 4.2-liter unit was good for 400 hp and 425 lb-ft.
The Range Rover's cabin was updated in 2007, and the vehicle remained essentially unchanged through the 2009 model year, after which Land Rover and Jaguar joined the ranks of car brands Tata Motors currently owns.
It's tricky to get a definitive answer as to which trim Springsteen owns, but it's easy to narrow things down since the only choices were the HSE, with the entry motor, and the V8 Supercharged. We do know that, either way, he could enjoy Land Rover's advanced Terrain Response technology to handle the wild environs of Asbury Park, New Jersey.
One upgrade he might have made, though, is to the sound system. The 2009 Range Rover featured a 14-speaker Harman Kardon setup with 700 watts of power, which was fine for its time. However, the 2026 Range Rover offers Meridian audio with more than twice the speakers and double the power — backed by 29 speakers and 1,700 watts. Which is likely more in tune with Springsteen's audio expectations.