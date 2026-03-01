Bruce Springsteen Has An Extensive Car Collection, But There's Only One European Model In The Bunch

As you might expect from a guy who knows what it's like to drive a '69 Chevy with a 396, fuelie heads, and a Hurst on the floor, and prefers his Cadillacs with Eldorado fins, whitewalls, and skirts, Bruce Springsteen has a pretty extensive collection of American metal. In fact, only a single European car is in his garage: a 2009 Range Rover L322. Of course, until 2008 Range Rover was owned by Ford as part of the Premier Automotive Group, so even Springsteen's "foreign" car has a fairly close American connection.

Nor does he keep the Range Rover around just for its rugged good looks. It's a working member of Springsteen's automotive stable that he considers one of his daily drivers, along with assorted Jeep Cherokees. Remember, the Boss even starred in a Jeep commercial that ran during Super Bowl LV: It led to a weird Bruce Springsteen DWI story where the charges for driving under the influence and reckless driving were dismissed when it was discovered he had a blood alcohol level of .02 at the time of his arrest. Turns out the legal limit in New Jersey is .08.

Regardless, the Range Rover marks a departure from Springsteen's usual rides, which started with a 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air convertible he bought in 1975. Which means that, since he was born in 1949, Springsteen went the first 10 years of his (legal) driving career without owning a car. He sure seems to be making up for lost time with his collection, though.