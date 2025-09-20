Every Car Brand Tata Motors Currently Owns

It's been a long, complicated history for Jaguar. A couple of sidecar builders decided to begin making cars in 1933, and won Le Mans before it merged with British Motor Corporation in 1966. British Leyland became a part of the team as well, until financial troubles hit the company, forcing Jaguar into privatization again in 1984. That lasted five years, when Ford purchased them in 1989. They'd be part of Ford's premier auto group all the way until the financial crisis of 2008.

Tata got Jaguar for $2.3 Billion in 2008 in a package deal alongside Land Rover (we'll get to them in a bit). For nearly 20 years, Tata has helped rebuild Jaguar from the ground up, first building an entire lineup of sedans and crossovers, ranging from the future classic flagship F-Type, to the brand's first SUV's, the E-Pace and F-Pace. For a while, it was working; the brand saw exponential growth, with sales going from 10,000 to nearly 40,000 in 2017. But that was the top of the pyramid, and sales figures have plummeted in the years since, with recent years still struggling to stay above 10,000 once again.

After a decade of trying, Jaguar couldn't become the British BMW and Audi fighter Tata hoped it would be. For CEO Adrian Mardell, the solution was to hit the reset button, electrify the brand, and move it upmarket, competing with the Bentleys and Rolls of the industry. Now in 2025, only the F-Pace is being sold stateside to make way for the new all-electric four-door sedan launching next year. We're big backers of the Type 00 Concept and Jaguar's rebrand announced in November 2024, but to say Jag's has been controversial is a criminal understatement.