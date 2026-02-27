These Are The Coolest Pieces Of Automotive Decor In Your Homes

Earlier this week we asked you what the coolest piece of automotive-themed decor in your home, and at the risk of sounding like a nerd, a lot of your homes must be pretty cool. I'm especially jealous of the engine block tables, as I've always liked that idea. If you're looking for some fun automotive-themed interior decor, or even if you're just curious how many ways cars can be integrated into your home, go back and look through all the original answers.

I said my coolest piece of automotive-themed decor is my small collection of license plates that I hung on my living room wall. I recently moved to a new place and was reminded how challenging it can be to decorate an empty space, but I knew I wanted my license plates to be on proud display. Most also hold sentimental feelings as they're given to me by friends and family, but some I just bought at a thrift shop. That's enough of my rambles; y'all clicked this to hear from the audience, so here are a few of my favorite answers.