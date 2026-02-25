What's The Coolest Piece Of Automotive Decor In Your Home?

Cool is a supremely subjective measure, but I think the coolest piece of automotive decor in my home is my string of license plates. I love asking my family and friends, many of whom have moved from state-to-state, if they'd be willing to give me their old, unneeded license plates. Once I amassed a reasonable collection of license plates comprised of vintage plates I found at a thrift shop, plates from my own retired vehicles, and friends' plates, I decided to string them up and hang them in my living room. Also, I just moved into this apartment, and I'm not done decorating yet so don't come for me and my otherwise bare white walls.

I have some other automotive decor in my home that I'm quite fond of as well, including a series of vintage framed photos of Volkswagen bugs and buses being unloaded at a port, but my favorite thing about my license plate collection is its sentimental value. I love looking at the South Carolina plate and thinking of my best friends who lived there, the Nevada plate and remembering my grandmother, and the plate off my Honda CR-V that I junked after the catalytic converter was stolen. That's why I think my license plate collection is the coolest piece of automotive decor in my home. What's yours?